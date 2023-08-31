  • Menu
Tirumala: 'Dial Your EO' tomorrow

Tirumala: ‘Dial Your EO’ tomorrow
Tirumala: The monthly ‘Dial Your EO’ will be held by TTD on September 1 between 9 am and 10 am at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.

The devotees shall dial 0877-2263261 and give their feedback to TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy through this live phone-in programme.

