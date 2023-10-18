  • Menu
Tirumala: Lord as Yoga Narasimha blesses devotees

Malayappa on Simha Vahanam blesses the devotees on the third day of Brahmotsavam in Tirumala on Tuesday
Malayappa as Yoga Narasimha taken in a procession on Simha Vahanam

Tirumala: Sri Malayappa Swamy as Yoga Narasimha blessed devotees on Simha Vahanam on the third day of the Navaratri Brahmotsavam which is underway in Tirumala, on Tuesday morning.

Simha, the king of animals, is a symbol of majesty, ferociousness and bravery. One of the incarnations of Sri Maha Vishnu, the Narasimha Avatara in half man, half beast form to punish the evil forces, occupies a significant place in Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

During Simha Vahanam, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy released two spiritual books brought out by the publications wing of TTD.

Sri Venkateswara Sachitra Suprabhatam, depiction of Suprabhatam with images for the benefit of students and children, Nitya Prarthana Shlokalu and Kodandapani Natakam by Taraka Rama Rao were released.

Both the Tirumala pontiffs, TTD chairman Karunakara Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and others participated.

Later in the evening, Lord Malayappa along with his consorts blessed the devotees on the flower decked Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam. The Lord and his consorts adorned with array of dazzling ornaments, in Krishna Swamy avataram (Bakasura Vadha) enthralled the devotees in the Mada streets around the shrine.

