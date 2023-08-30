  • Menu
Tirumala: Pavitrotsavam concludes with Purnahuti

Priests performing Purnahuti marking the completion of three-day Pavitrotsavan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Tuesday
The annual Pavitrotsavam concluded on a grand note in Tirumala temple on Tuesday with priests performing Purnahuti amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures.

Tirumala: The annual Pavitrotsavam concluded on a grand note in Tirumala temple on Tuesday with priests performing Purnahuti amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures.

As part of the festival, Snapana Tirumanjanam was first performed to the utsava deities in the morning. Later, Purnahuti was performed marking the ceremonious conclusion of the three-day annual festival. HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar and HH Tirumala Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkari Srihari, VGO Bali Reddy and Grihasta devotees were present.

