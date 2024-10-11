Tirumala police filed case against Divvela Madhuri

TIRUPATI: Divvela Madhuri, who has often found herself in the news, is once again at the center of controversy. A case has been registered against her in Tirumala's One Town police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. According to a complaint lodged by the temple's vigilance officer, Madhuri was accused of creating reels in the sacred Mada Streets of Tirumala, an act deemed offensive during the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

The complaint claims that Madhuri’s behavior disrespected the sanctity of the holy site during the festival, specifically citing her actions as detrimental to the sacred atmosphere. The police have filed a case under sections BNS 292, 296 and 300, along with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000-2008.

It is worth noting that Madhuri and Duvvada Srinivas sparked controversy earlier on October 7, when they posed for photos near the Srivari temple and Pushkarini. These photos went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Several devotees raised concerns about their actions, questioning the appropriateness of such behavior in Tirumala’s sacred spaces. Following the uproar, the police initiated action and officially filed the case against Madhuri on Thursday evening.