Live
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
- Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island
Just In
Tirumala police filed case against Divvela Madhuri
TIRUPATI: Divvela Madhuri, who has often found herself in the news, is once again at the center of controversy. A case has been registered against her...
TIRUPATI: Divvela Madhuri, who has often found herself in the news, is once again at the center of controversy. A case has been registered against her in Tirumala's One Town police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. According to a complaint lodged by the temple's vigilance officer, Madhuri was accused of creating reels in the sacred Mada Streets of Tirumala, an act deemed offensive during the ongoing Brahmotsavams.
The complaint claims that Madhuri’s behavior disrespected the sanctity of the holy site during the festival, specifically citing her actions as detrimental to the sacred atmosphere. The police have filed a case under sections BNS 292, 296 and 300, along with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000-2008.
It is worth noting that Madhuri and Duvvada Srinivas sparked controversy earlier on October 7, when they posed for photos near the Srivari temple and Pushkarini. These photos went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Several devotees raised concerns about their actions, questioning the appropriateness of such behavior in Tirumala’s sacred spaces. Following the uproar, the police initiated action and officially filed the case against Madhuri on Thursday evening.