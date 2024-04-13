Tirumala set to host Asthanam on Srirama Navami om April 17

Tirumala Temple is set to host a grand Asthana on April 17 in celebration of Sri Ram Navami. During the evening festivities, Lord Rama will watch a procession of devotees on the Hanuman vehicle. Following this, Sri Rama Pattabhishekam will be performed on April 18 at the temple.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Ramanavami, a special Snana Thirumanjanam will be held on Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am for the Hanumantulavari utsavars along with Sri Sitarama Lakshmana at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The deities will be anointed with various auspicious substances including milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood. Hanumantha Vahanaseva will also take place from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, followed by the Banguravakili Chenta Sri Ramanavami Asthana from 9 pm to 10 pm. Due to these special celebrations, the Sahasradeepalankara service has been cancelled by the TTD.

Furthermore, on April 18, between 8 and 9 pm, the priests of Banguravakili Chenta temple will conduct the Sri Rama Pattabhishek mahotsavam.

In the midst of these celebrations, there continues to be a steady rush of devotees at Tirumala. TTD reported that it takes 18 hours for devotees without tokens to reach Sarvadarshan, with 63,163 devotees visiting Srivara yesterday alone. Additionally, 31,287 devotees offered talanilas.

The temple authorities also noted that it takes 4 hours for a special darshan costing Rs.300, and 5 hours for devotees waiting in the 10 compartments for the time slot SSD darshan. The income of Srivari Hundi was reported to be Rs. 2.99 crores, showcasing the continued devotion and support of the pilgrims visiting the sacred Tirumala Srivari Temple.