Tirumala: Sri Padmavathi Parinayotsavam sparks devotional ecstasy
Tirumala: The divine wedding ceremony of Sri Padmavathi Parinayotsavam was observed with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala on Sunday. Earlier the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi entered the finely decked Parinayotsava Mandapam on Aswa Vahanam and Tiruchis (palanquins) separately.
After a few rituals, the deities were seated on the beautifully decorated swing in Parinayotsava Mandapam located in Narayanagiri Gardens.
The Harikatha Parayanam on Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayam by renowned Harikatha Bhagavatar Sri Venkateswarulu impressed the devotees.
TTD has cancelled Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva owing to the celestial fete on Sunday.
Deputy EO Lokanatham, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, VGO Bali Reddy and other officials and huge number of devotees attended the programme.