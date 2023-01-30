Tirumala: SVU Telugu dept to conduct 5-day workshop from today

Tirumala: Telugu studies department of SV University will be conducting a 5-day workshop from January 30 to February 3.

Head of the department Prof R Rajeswaramma said the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysore was providing financial assistance for the workshop in which 50 delegates including teachers, lecturers and researchers from various places across the country were selected to take part. They will be educated on teaching Telugu language, formulating questionnaires and evaluation by the experts.

The workshop will be launched by SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy on Monday.

National Testing Service representative Dr Beeresh Kumar will explain the objectives of the workshop. CIIL representatives Dr R Sakunthala, Dr PR Harinath and Dr M Narayana Reddy and Academic advisor Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy will participate.