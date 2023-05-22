Tirumala Temple: 85,297 pilgrims have darshan of Lord Balaji on Saturday

Tirupati: Many VIPs on Sunday visited Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The VIPs include AP High Court Judge Justice Munindranath Roy who offered prayers along with his family, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, BC leader and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah,

Puducherry deputy speaker Raju Velu along with his family members and film star Rajasekhar who along with his actor wife Jeevitha and two daughters had darshan during VIP break.

The pilgrim influx which was high on Friday and Saturday came down to manageable level on Sunday, thanks to the TTD administration which has managed to clear the rush of 1.67 lakh pilgrims who had darshan in the last two days.

Temple sources said 81,333 pilgrims had darshan on Friday and 85,297 on Saturday while the status of rush on Sunday morning was tokenless pilgrims waiting in nine compartments only and the approximate waiting time for them for darshan was 9 hours.

The hundi income on Friday was Rs 3.31 crore and on Saturday it was Rs 3.71 crore.