Tirumala temple to be shut for 12 hours due to solar eclipse on Oct 25

Tirumala: In connection with Surya Grahanam, (Solar eclipse) on October 25 and Chandra Grahanam (Lunar eclipse) on November 8, the Tirumala temple doors will remain closed for almost 12 hours on each of these days.

The solar eclipse occurs on October 25 between 5:11 pm to 6:27 pm and the temple doors will remain closed by 8:11 am and will be reopened after carrying out Suddhi, purification ceremony by priests by 7:30 pm.

Similarly, on the day of Lunar eclipse on November 8, which is between 2:39 pm to 6:19 pm, the temple doors will be closed by 8:40 am and reopened by 7:20 pm.

TTD has cancelled, VIP Break Darshan, SRIVANI Trust, Rs 300 SED and Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas on these two days. All the privileged darshans including senior citizens, physically handicapped and parents with infants, NRIs, Defence Personnel etc. also remain

cancelled. Only Sarva Darshan pilgrims are allowed for darshan after the reopening of temple doors through VQC-II on these two days. Usually during Grahanam days, following the age-old tradition, cooking will not be done till the eclipse is over. The Annaprasada Bhavan will

also remain closed till the completion of eclipse. TTD has appealed to devotees from across the country as well overseas to make a note of these things on the two eclipse days occurring in

October 25 and November 8 and plan their pilgrimage accordingly to Tirumala to avoid

inconvenience.