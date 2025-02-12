Tirumala: Trimasika Metlotsavam commences

Tirumala: The devotees should take forward the essence of Hindu Sanatana Dharma to the public fore through Dasa Padagalu, said Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Additional EO of TTD.

Addressing the inaugural session of Trimasika Metlotsavam at Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala as the chief guest on Tuesday evening, he said the intention of the Dasa Sahitya Project, which was started by TTD in 1979, had been fulfilled and reached the people.

Devotees who have come for Metlotsavam should try to take forward the legacy of Sanatana Dharma by singing the Dasa Padagalu.

The special officer of the Dasa Sahitya Project, Ananda Theerthacharyulu, said participating in the Metlotsavam is equivalent to visiting Srivaru 108 times.

All the devotees were asked to cooperate with the TTD staff by observing discipline and precautions during the Metlotsavam.

A large number of Bhajan Mandali membeWrs from the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participated in the programme.