Tirumala: Vasanthotsavam commences

Tirumala: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavam commenced with religious fervour in Tirumala on Sunday.

The Seshachala ranges have been replicated with various flora and fauna and torrents giving an aesthetic look by the Garden wing.

Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava deities. The festival is organised to give a soothing feel to the deities in the hot summer with this special abhishekam and hence also known as Upasamanotsavam.

HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.