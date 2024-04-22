Live
- Lokesh vows to bring back missing women in AP if TDP voted to power
- Triple Treat: Lawrence unveils third project in his pipeline ‘Adhigaram’
- Another case registered Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh
- PM Modi targeting Muslims only to gain votes, says Owaisi
- Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ gains momentum as Manchu Manoj joins the sets
- Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha responds on complaint against her
- Google Wallet Introduced to Indian Users; How to Use it and Features
- Naveen, Pandian among star campaigners of BJD
- BJD govt failed to provide security to women: Sasmita
- Meeting held on Rath Yatra preparations
Tirumala: Vasanthotsavam commences
Tirumala: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavam commenced with religious fervour in Tirumala on Sunday.The Seshachala ranges have been replicated with...
Tirumala: The three-day annual Vasanthotsavam commenced with religious fervour in Tirumala on Sunday.
The Seshachala ranges have been replicated with various flora and fauna and torrents giving an aesthetic look by the Garden wing.
Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava deities. The festival is organised to give a soothing feel to the deities in the hot summer with this special abhishekam and hence also known as Upasamanotsavam.
HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.
