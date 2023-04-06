Tirumala: Vasanthotsavam concludes on a religious note

Tirumala: The annual Vasanthotsavams in Tirumala concluded on a grand religious note on Wednesday. Along with Sri Bhu sameta Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya sameta Sri Ramachandramurthy, Sri Rukmini sameta Sri Krishna Swamy were rendered Snapana Tirumanjanam on the third day. Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu and other officials, devotees were present.

Meanwhile, the annual Teppotsavams of Sri Kodandarama temple in Tirupati was also concluded on Wednesday. On the last day Sita Lakshmana sameta Sri Ramachandra Swamy took nine rounds on the sacred waters of Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini. Deputy EO Nagaratna and other staff, devotees participated.