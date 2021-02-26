Tirupati: 139 patients to undergo free surgeries in SVIMS

Tirupati: SVIMS selected 139 poor patients for free surgeries under TTD Pranadana scheme. The Pranadana committee led by Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma met on Thursday and selected the patients. The committee scrutinised the merits of each case and finalised the list to undergo free surgeries. The health and socio-economic conditions of patients were also taken into consideration.



Out of the 139 patients, 38 patients require surgeries in neurosurgery department, 21 in neurology, one in cardiology, 18 in nephrology, 16 in medicine, 10 in cardiothoracic, nine in radiotherapy, two in endocrinology, 15 in surgical oncology, seven in gastroenterology, one each in urology and medical oncology.

The committee thanked the TTD for providing financial assistance for the poor to get surgeries and appealed to the donors to contribute liberally to the scheme. Medical superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr KV Kotireddy, TTD Chief Medical Officer Dr AB Narmada, Superintendent of maternity hospital Dr N Seetharama Raju, Dr Gowtham and Dr A Sandeep Reddy of SVIMS took part in the meeting. Photo: SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma reviewing the case sheets of patients during the Pranadana committee meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.