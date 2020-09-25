Tirupati: ADGP Dr Ravishankar Ayyanar begins probe into highway robberies

Tirupati: Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Dr Ravishankar Ayyanar accompanied by Chittoor Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar visited Sri City on Thursday for a probe on the recent Highway robberies targetting trucks transporting mobile phones.



Exhilarated at the clear vision, perfect planning and meticulous implementation of Sri City Project, Dr Ravishankar Ayyanar said that he was highly impressed with Sri City, and appreciated the efforts of Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy and team in creating ample jobs for the locals, particularly the women. "I appreciate their hard work in transforming the backward area into a model industrial park," he added.

The visit assumes significance in the backdrop of the frequent robbery of trucks on highways carrying mobile phones worth crores of rupees made in Sri City. The ADGP along with other police officials visited the production plant of Rising Star (Foxconn) and had a discussion with the senior management. He went around the campus and inspected the security system in vogue.

Later, in a separate meeting with Sri City MD and police officials, the ADGP reviewed the security system in vogue and the general law & order in Sri City region.

Ravindra Sannareddy brought some specific issues pertaining to security and law & order to his notice. The ADGP appealed all the stakeholders to develop a consolidated approach and action plan for strengthening the safety and security systems for resisting any challenges and security threats. Keeping in view the safety of women employees and expats from different countries, he instructed the police officials to intensify patrolling and surprise checks at road junctions.

SP Vimala Kumari was present during the discussion.