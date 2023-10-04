  • Menu
Tirupati: Amara Hospital offers free surgeries for Cerebral Palsy patients

Amara Hospital chairman Dr Gourineni Prasad speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday. Dr Durga Prasad (sitting on his left) also seen.
Highlights

On the occasion of World Cerebral Palsy Day, which falls on October 6, Amara Hospital in Tirupati offered free check-ups and surgeries till October 10.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Amara Hospital chairman Dr Gourineni Prasad and Orthopaedician Dr Durga Prasad said that the disease affects children’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

They may be unable to speak and may not have strength in muscles. Doctors will examine such children and conduct free surgeries for those, who need them. If the disease is identified early and give proper support, they can lead a satisfactory life, the doctors said.

