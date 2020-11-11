Tirupati: Amid financial constraints, TTD reexamining the temples transfer policy

Merging of local temples by the political pressures has turned as a financial burden on TTD. After covid-19 outbreak, TTD is also not getting sufficient income due to restrictions on allowing devotees for darshan, with regard to this automatically its income has come down. In view of that TTD EO and board Chairman is mulling how to restrict the unnecessary expenditure. Earlier the then board members and chairmen with their influence they succeeded in merging their local temples into TTD. Following this now TTD has to bear those temples' annual maintenance and staff salaries as well as rituals expenditure.

Local temples take over issues as problematic as TTD. Irrespective of political parties all the politicians like ministers and MLAs have been bringing the pressure on TTD for temple transfer. Gradually this trend was increasing for the last many years. Across the state from Vizag to Chittoor District many local temples were merged by the political leaders' pressure only. In fact there were specific guidelines on temples transfer to TTD, but officials were unable to avoid political pressures, the same situation was among the TTD board members. In the end this would lead to an increase of financial burden on TTD. Recently TTD took over the two temples administration in Chittoor District, on the similar line few temples were merged into TTD in the TDP regime too.

To put full stop to this trend TTD officials are mulling to bring new guidelines for temple transfer. Before the implementation of this new guide lines we will put it for TTD board approval, I asked my officials to modify the temple transfer policy in view of our present income sources" TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy told The Hans India.