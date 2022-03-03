Tirupati: ANGRAU's 51st convocation to be held on March 4

Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University's (ANGRAU) 51st convocation will be held on March 4 at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati, informed Vice Chancellor Adala Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Addressing media persons at SV Agriculture College here on Wednesday, he said the Governor in the capacity of Chancellor will attend the convocation on virtual mode.

The VC said National Rainfed Area Authority CEO Ashok Dalwai will attend the function as chief guest and present degrees to 665 students of UG and PG apart from felicitating teaching staff including 10 state level Best Teachers awardees, one for new Innovations and Technology, one Best Scientist award and one Young Engineer award. He also said Vasantha Rao Nayak Puraskar by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) achieved by Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) of Anantapur, Deenadayal Upadhyay Puraskar for Krishi Vignana Kendram of Utukuru will also be awarded in the function.

According to ICAR's recent report, ANGRAU got 13th place from 11th place in research field. Registrar T Giridhar Krishna, Deans Prathapkumar Reddy, G Ramarao, Associate Dean RP Vasanthi and Director of Research for SV Agriculture College P Rajasekhar were present.