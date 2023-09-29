Tirupati: Ballot & control unit boxes reach Tirupati

Tirupati : Ahead of the next elections, ballot units and control units have reached Tirupati district on Thursday. They were preserved at EVM godown located at Warehousing Corporation compound in Tirupati. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy along with Srikalahasti RDO Rama Rao and representatives of political parties visited the godown and the ballot and control units.

The Collector told the media that following the directions of AP Chief Electoral officer, 6,780 ballot units and 4,270 control units were sent to the newly formed Tirupati district from BEL company in Bengaluru. The godown was opened in the presence of the representatives of various political parties and stored the units there. The BEL representatives will come soon to scan the units and upload the details.

The first phase of checking of EVMs will be done next month following the date decided by the Election Commission. Those working properly will be retained and others will be returned. As per the prescribed security standards, 24/7 police security, monitoring through CCTV cameras and visiting register among others are there at the godown. On this occasion, the Collector planted a sapling at the premises as part of Swachh Bharat initiative.

Representatives of political parties Prabhakar, central warehousing corporation manager Ramesh Babu, Election Tahsildar Suresh and other officials were present.