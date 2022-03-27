Tirupati: Bhumana inaugurates CC road, school building in city

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday exhorted the corporators and officials to commit to development of the temple city on all-fronts.

MLA Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, Commissioner P S Girisha inaugurated a slew of development works including YSR Marg constructed with Rs 6.47 crore, CC road constructed at Rs 89 lakh and a school building built with Rs 2 crore at 4th division represented by Abhinay Reddy in Tirupati on Saturday.

Speaking after inauguration, the MLA said providing roads, water facility, sanitation at all divisions should be the top priority of development chart of all corporators.

He added development activities will bring recognition to the people's representatives in the society. Mayor Dr R Sirisha said the council has been rendering services with an aim to develop the city under the leadership of MLA Karunakar Reddy.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said the construction of YSR Marg will help in reducing traffic problem in the city and added that a municipal school with corporate facilities help students to achieve progress in the studies.

YSR Marg, which connects DBR Hospital Road to Guest Line Days on Karkambadi Road, will reduce traffic on Tirumala bypass road.