Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inaugurates 100-bed Covid hospital

Tirupati: With the initiation of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the Regional Health Centre in Chandragiri was upgraded as Covid hospital with 100 bedded oxygen facility for the convenience of patients.

This is the third hospital in the constituency providing Covid treatment along with Padmavathi Nilayam Covid Care Centre with 1,000 beds and Heera Covid Hospital with 250 beds.

With virus infected cases surging, particularly in rural areas, this new Coved Care Hospital dispel the fears among patients from rural areas that they did not get oxygen bed due to their scarcity or to admit patients in private hospital.

Inaugurating the hospital on Thursday, the MLA sought the public not to neglect the disease which can claim lives of near and dear ones and also directed the officials to respond immediately to provide services to virus affected victims.

Chevireddy said it is his responsibility to give priority to the public health which saw two treatment hospitals and one quarantine centre in the constituency. Patting the dedicated services of frontline workers, he said every person in the society indebted to them for their bold services in pandemic time and added they were getting Rs 2,500 honorary pay besides government provided additional amount for their invaluable services.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr U Srihari, Tirupati Sub-Collector Kanaka Narasareddy, MPDO Radhamma, MRO Venkateswarlu, Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Ravikumar were present.