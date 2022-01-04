Tirupati: CM YS Jagan to inaugurate Vakulamatha temple soon

Tirupati: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Vakulamatha temple on Peruru Banda soon.

He inspected the ongoing reconstruction works of the temple atop Peruru Banda on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that due to the recent heavy rains, Peruru tank was completely filled with water due to which works were stalled.

The works have now commenced again. Temple Koneru works will be completed along with gardening and beautification works. All other works in the temple have been completed.

Soon after completing the Koneru and beautification works it will be open for devotees. The Minister underlined the need for the third way to reach Tirumala and said that all roads lead to Lord Venkateswara only.