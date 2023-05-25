Live
Tirupati: Colleges told to ensure enrolment of students under Vidya Deevena
- Rs 27.15 cr has been credited into the accounts of the mothers of 30,259 students under the second instalment of 2022-23
- District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy asks mothers to pay the fee amount within 10 days of crediting the amount in their accounts or else, the next instalments will be paid directly to the colleges
Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy had made it clear that the whole responsibility of enrolling the students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme lies on college managements. If they fail to enrol any eligible student in the programme, the college concerned has to bear the fee amount. As part of the second instalment of the scheme pertaining to 2022-23, Rs 27.15 crore has been credited into the accounts of mothers of 30,259 students in the district.
The Collector took part in the Vidya Deevena programme virtually from the Collectorate in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated and credited the benefit amount to the beneficiaries’ accounts in the state from Kovvur in East Godavari district on Wednesday. Later addressing the college students, he said that the mothers should pay the fee amount within 10 days of crediting the amount in their accounts. Or else, the next instalments will be paid directly to the colleges.
He said the spending on children’s education should not be considered as an expenditure but an investment on their future. Keeping this in mind, the parents should educate their children. Responding to the scheme, a student Lakshmi said that she has been studying BCom first year in SDHR college. As her parents were labourers, it would be difficult for them to educate her and her sister. With the help of Vidya Deevena and Amma Vodi, they both have been benefitting.
District social welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, BC welfare and empowerment officer Bhaskar Reddy, other officials, students from various colleges and their mothers attended the programme.