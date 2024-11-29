Tirupati: Commissioner inspects garbage transfer station

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the health department officials to ensure household waste collection daily and timely transport of garbage to waste management yard in Thukivakam.

The Commissioner along with engineering and health department officials inspected the waste transfer station at Vinayaka Sagar on Thursday, where she verified registers regarding vehicles engaged in door-to-door waste collection, drivers and health workers on duty and the garbage transported from GTS (Garbage Transfer Station) to Thukivakam.

Mourya instructed the officials to use spare vehicles for waste collection in case of breakdown of any vehicle, as an alternate arrangement for garbage collection and transport.

She also insisted health and engineering officials work to work in coordination to ensure effective door-to-door collection of household waste, and also transport the waste from GTS to waste management yard in Thukivakam.