Tirupati: Covid Vaccine administered to ISKCON functionaries, temple staff

Tirupati: Local ISKCON Krishna temple staff and it's local branch functionaries, members and staff were vaccinated with Covishield vaccine on Tuesday.

At the request of ISKCON, District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Hanumantha Rao provided the required doses of vaccines which were administered by the ward No.40 Sachivalayam staff in the special immunisation camp held at ISKCON temple premises on Harekrishna Road in the city to about 300 persons.

Volunteers of 'Seva Bharathi' and Covid Task Force, a city-based voluntary organisation formed to take up Covid relief activities in the pilgrim city were involved in the conduct of vaccination.

Covid Task Force convener Muni Subramanyam and ISKCON Public Relations Officer Leela Parayandas were present.