Tirupati: Cycle rally held to promote kabaddi tourney

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others taking part in a cycle rally in Tirupati on Friday
Highlights

Young skaters have expressed their support to the national invitation kabaddi tournament to be held here from January 5 to 9.

They will also campaign while skating in the city for the tournament. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner PS Girisha and others led a cycle rally as part of the promotion drive of the tournament on Friday.

It began at Prakasam Park and proceeded via Khadi colony, Anna Rao circle, KT Road, Bhavani Nagar, V V Mahal Road, municipal corporation office and concluded at Indira Maidanam.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the tournament will be a grand success. The people were eagerly waiting for the matches and to continue the tempo campaigning in various forms has been going on daily.

Later, the dignitaries distributed tournament pamphlets door-to-door at Gangamma temple street, Peddakapu street and other areas. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, corporators and others took part in the programmes.

