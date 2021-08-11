Tirupati: 'Doodh Duronto' special trains transport 10 crore litre of milk to New Delhi

Tirupati: Transportation of milk through 'Doodh Duronto' special trains from Renigunta to New Delhi, has crossed the 10 crore litre mark on Tuesday. Since March 26, 2020, these special trains were operated by the South Central Railway on an uninterrupted basis and till date through which 2,502 milk tankers were transported in 443 trips.



Transportation of milk by trains from Renigunta to New Delhi has been very important and crucial to meet the essential needs of the nation. During lockdown, the South Central Railway (SCR) has started the unique concept of operating Doodh Duronto special trains by exclusively attaching milk tankers.

The zone has been operating these trains on par with Mail, express trains by covering the distance of 2,300 km from Renigunta to Hazarat Nizamuddin station within a reasonable time of 30 hours.

Doodh Duronto specials are run normally with 6 milk tankers, each milk tanker having a capacity of 40,000 litres i.e., totalling to 2.40 lakh litres of milk in a train.

The officials of Guntakal Division are in constant touch with the freight customers who are offering the loading of milk and have been attending to their requirements so that there is no hindrance in operation of the trains.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, has complimented the staff and officers of Guntakal Division and Zonal headquarters on surpassing the 10 crore litres mark in transportation of milk.

He also conveyed thanks to the freight customers who have been supporting this novel initiative in supplementing the nation's cause.