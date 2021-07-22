Tirupati: EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy Says TTD inks pact with SV Veterinary University

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said the TTD will ink a pact with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University for promoting high yielding (milk) cows in its Goshalas through advanced methods of Genetic Merit Embryo Transfer.

(ET) TTD EO who held a meeting with TTD S V Gosamrakshanasala officials and Veterinary University authorities here at his office in TTD Administrative building on Thursday, directed the Gosamrakshanasala Director to finalise an MoU within a week after deliberations with the varsity officials on the latest technique of embryo transfer for improving the productivity of milk yielding Desi cows in TTD Goshalas.

This was apparently to improve the milk production to cope with the increased demand for cow milk in TTD including in its temples, institutions etc.

He also sought technical support from the university for improving the care and health of cows at the Goshala and also suggestions for increasing milk production of the cows.

Veterinary University Vice Chancellor Dr Padmanabha Reddy, officials Dr Sarjapur Rao, Dr Ravi, Dr Brahmaiah, TTD Gosamrakshanasala Director Dr Harnath Reddy and others were present.