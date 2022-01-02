Tirupati: Foolproof security for kabaddi tourney

Tirupati: Foolproof security arrangements will be made for the National Invitation Kabaddi Tournament to be held in Tirupati from January 5 to 9. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha and Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu reviewed the security aspects of the tournament at a meeting on Sunday. Later, they visited Indira Maidanam where the matches are to be held.

MLA Karunakar Reddy said that full security will be provided for the tournament without causing any inconvenience to the denizens and players. Special arrangements will be made for vehicle parking, entry and exit of players and people. The SP said that barricades will be erected at TMR circle, Gangamma temple and central park to enable free vehicular movement.

Full security will be provided to ensure that no vehicle comes towards Indira Maidanam. All the surrounding areas will be inspected again and traffic diversion details will be made public. The Municipal Commissioner suggested the police to make use of the parking space at the corporation office premises.

They all visited media and referee points, first aid centre, spectators gallery and made several suggestions. Meanwhile, the MLA said that a grand cracker show will be held on January 4 at 6 pm to mark the inauguration of the major event. It will be held at YSR circle on a large scale. He appealed to the public to come and watch the show.

During the day, the MLA, Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and Urban SP unveiled the players T-shirts at Lalitha Kala Pranganam on the Corporation office premises.

They congratulated Balaji of Badhan organisation for providing T-shirts free of cost. Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional SP E Supraja and others were present.