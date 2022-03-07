Tirupati: Free medical camp organised for journalists

Tirupati: A free medical camp was held at Press Club by the Press Club committee here on Sunday where more than 300 journalists and their family members got treatment with expert team of doctors from Narayanadri Hospitals.

Ortho specialist Dr Sunandakumar Reddy (Narayanadri Hospitals Managing Director), Pulmonologist Dr Subbarao, General Medicine Dr PS Naidu, Cardiologist Dr Sumanth Reddy, Neurologist Dr Pradeep Reddy treated the journalists and their family members and later medicines were provided at free of cost. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sunandakumar Reddy said it is must for every journalist to undergo basic tests like Sugar, BP, blood, vision, PFT, ECG etc as they have been working under high stress for betterment of society.

Press Club vice president Balachandra said free medical camps will be organised once in every three months for journalists and sought every mediaperson and their family members to utilise the opportunity.