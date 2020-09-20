Tirupati: Fruits, bread, biscuits distributed to poor to mark Modi's birthday

Tirupati: On the sixth day of the Service Week celebrations to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fruits, bread and biscuits were distributed to poor under the patronage of state spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy on ISKCON Road.

District Seva Sapthaham in-charge Munisubrahmanyam participated as the chief guest for the event, said that the weekly celebrations in the name of service week were being held across the country, the state and in all zones of district, as well as a blood donation camp at the Tirupati district party office on the last day Sunday.

BJP state spokesperson Shamanchi Srinivas, Tirupati Assembly in-charge Vallamsetti Bhavani Shankar, Ajay Kumar, Ponganti Bhaskar and other leaders were present on the occasion.