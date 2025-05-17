Tirupati had 59 dengue cases since January: DM&HO

Tirupati: On National Dengue Day, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr V Balakrishna Naik flagged off a dengue awareness rally from SV Medical College to SVIMS Circle. Following the rally, participants took a pledge to raise awareness and take preventive steps against the spread of dengue. Speaking at the event, Dr Naik revealed that 59 dengue cases have been reported in the district since January this year. He said that the Ministry of Health began observing National Dengue Day since 2010, aiming to educate the public before the monsoon season, when dengue cases typically rise. “The main objective is to raise awareness before the outbreak season starts. As most cases are reported between June and September, May was chosen for this initiative,” he said.

The DM&HO explained that dengue is a viral infection spread by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Symptoms include high fever, joint pain, headache, and rashes, with severe cases leading to internal bleeding or even death. He warned about Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, a serious complication that poses higher risks to children, the elderly, and those with weak immunity.

He urged the public to eliminate stagnant clean water in coolers, flower pots, buckets, and water tanks where mosquitoes breed. The rally saw participation from several health officials including Dr Srinivasulu Reddy (DLATO), Dr GK Roop Kumar (Malaria Officer), Dr Murali Krishna (Dy DM&HO), ANMs, ASHA workers, and other staff.