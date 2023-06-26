Tirupati: Hurdles cleared, SCV Naidu set to join TDP again this week

Tirupati: At last, hurdles were cleared for former Srikalahasti MLA SCV Naidu to rejoin the Telugu Desam Party. Though he has decided to go back into the fold of TDP and met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the last week of May, party constituency in-charge Bojja Sudheer Reddy created obstacles by sending a voice message to cadres asking them not to attend SCV’s joining programme.

However, Naidu called both to Mangalagiri recently and addressed their concerns. During the meeting, he once again gave green signal for SCV Naidu to come to the party fold. Naidu reportedly gave clear indication that Sudheer will be the candidate from Srikalahasti and SCV should work for his victory. It was learnt that Naidu assured SCV of a respectful position after the party returns to power in the next elections. He was also asked to work for party candidates’ victory in Satyavedu, Tirupati, Venkatagiri and Sullurpet where he has a good number of followers.

With this SCV has been making all arrangements to make a grand entry into the TDP probably on June 29. Further, in a significant development, Sudheer Reddy, former MLA Muniramaiah and others visited SCV’s residence in Srikalahasti a couple of days back to send positive signals to the cadres.

After formally welcoming the former MLA into the party, Sudheer made it clear that SCV is a fatherly figure for him and by coordinating with him, he will strengthen the party in the constituency. He said that their aim was to dethrone YSRCP from power in the state.

Putting an end to ambiguity over the party ticket in the next elections, SCV also said that he will not ask for ticket and will obey party Naidu’s orders in toto and work for the party candidates victory in Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri and Satyavedu.

It may be recalled that SCV Naidu was once a follower of former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy in TDP. Later, he joined Congress and defeated Bojjala in 2004 but again he lost the election in 2009 to the same Bojjala. After the formation of YSRCP, he joined that party but was not given the party ticket. Though the party was said to have assured him MLC ticket, it could not fulfil even that which has raised severe dissatisfaction in him and his followers. Probably, this has forced him to rejoin the TDP where he wants to test his political fortunes once again.