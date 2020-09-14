Tirupati: Japan's Consul General visit to Sri City will boost ties

Tirupati: Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, expressed satisfaction at the first class infrastructure being provided to the Japanese industries at Sri City and considered it one of the best places to do business. During his visit to Sri City on Monday, he expressed confidence that many more Japanese companies from different sectors will show interest in Sri City.



As he took over as Consul General recently, his visit was aimed at witnessing the existing infrastructure and gain first-hand knowledge of its business potential and the progress achieved.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy briefed him on the investment opportunities and specific advantages of doing business there which is considered as 'mini Japan' since it is home for 24 Japanese companies in diversified sectors.

The senior managers of Toray and Isuzu industries were also present at the meeting and gave a positive feedback on the business friendly attitude of Government of AP and Sri City.