Tirupati: JUDAS oppose reinstatement of accused doctors, threaten agitation

Tirupati: The state government's decision to reinstate the two doctors who are accused in the suicide of PG student B Shilpa in 2018 kicked up a controversy with Ruia Hospital junior doctors raising objections over the doctors resuming their duties.



"As we all know, Dr Shilpa, a PG resident of Paediatrics department committed suicide on June 8, 2018 due to the harassment in the department and later on CID stated that three doctors were involved in the case, charge-sheet was also filed against them. High Power Committee headed by then DME Dr Babji also confirmed that the allegations made by Dr Shilpa found to be true and initiated departmental action against the accused by suspension and transfer. And DME also promised to the association that the three accused will not be allowed to work in SVRRGGH for a minimum of five years from now," said junior doctors in the letter addressed to the medical and health principal secretary.

They said that it was shocking and demoralising to hear about the posting of two of the accused doctors into the Paediatrics department of SVRRGGH on October 8. They demanded that the accused doctors should not be posted here until the verdict of court is pronounced in order to prevent further issues of same kind. They warned the government If it doesn't take suitable action in the regard, they have to chalk out a plan of action on the statewide agitation over the issue.