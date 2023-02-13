Tirupati: Lord rides on Hamsa, Chinna Sesha Vahanams

Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara shined on Hamsa Vahanam on Sunday evening on the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Srinivasa Mangapuram, 13 km from here. The Lord adorned with dazzling ornaments mounted on the tastefully decorated Hamsa, in the form of Saraswathi, the Goddess of Wisdom, holding Veena and blessed the devotees. Devotees thronged in good numbers to witness the Vahana Sevas as it was held in public after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.

Earlier in the morning, Kalyana Venkateswara blessed the devotees on Chinna Sesha Vahanam. The Lord in Murali Krishna Avatharam enthralled the devotees.

The grand procession was heralded by the caparisoned elephants and cultural troupes performing Chakka Bhajan, kolatas and drum beats, etc. adding more to the spiritual ambience. Snapana Tirumanjanam was also conducted to the deities of Srinivasa and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi on the second day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at the shrine.