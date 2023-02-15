Tirupati: Lord rides on Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhoopala Vahanams

Tirupati: On the fourth day morning of the ongoing Brahmotsavams at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Tuesday, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara in the Alankaram of Rajamannar flanked by His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi blessed the devotees on the finely decked Kalpavriksha Vahanam. The devotees witnessed the procession of the wish fulfilling divine tree-Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

In the evening, the Lord was taken out in a procession on Sarvabhupala Vahanam. The deity along with His consorts, adorned with rare dazzling ornaments, atop the richly decorated Vahanam enthralled the devotees. Amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, the priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam (celestial bath) to the processional deities at Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tuesday.

After the Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva, the celestial bath was performed to the processional deities of Srinivasa and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi as part of the Brahmotsavams at the Kalyana Mandapam in the shrine, by the priests led by Kankana Bhattar Bal ji Rangacharyulu, amidst religious fervour.

During the hour-long religious fete, Viswaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Nava Kalasabhishekam, Rajopacharam and other rituals were also observed, following the Vaikhanasa Agama. The sonorous rendering of slokas from Taittireya Upanishad and chanting of Sri, Purusha, Bhu, Nila, Narayana Pancha Shanti Mantras by the Pundits added more to the spiritual ambience.

The TTD made elaborate arrangements for the most important Vahana Seva - Garuda Seva to be conducted on Wednesday evening. Anticipating heavy rush to witness Garuda Seva, adequate arrangements are in place for Annaprasadam, laddu prasadams, security, water distribution, sanitation etc.

Meanwhile, local legislator and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy will present Vasthram to Lord Srinivasa on the occasion of Garuda Seva on Wednesday.

Reddy along with his followers and devotees will set out on a padayatra, carrying the vasthrams, from his village Tummalagunta and reach the shrine for presentation of vasthram at the temple in the evening, after covering the villages en route.