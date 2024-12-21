  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

Tirupati: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor
x
Highlights

Tirupati: The POCSO court in Nellore has sentenced Dandolu Subba Rao (32) with 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 22,000 for raping a minor girl....

Tirupati: The POCSO court in Nellore has sentenced Dandolu Subba Rao (32) with 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 22,000 for raping a minor girl. The court also sentenced three others, who were involved in the case.

According to prosecution, convict D Subba Rao is working in a fertiliser shop in Jayampu village in Balayapalli mandal. The victim is studying 10th class and lives in a village near Jayampu. He took the girl away from the village after luring her with marriage promise and raped her with the help of three others in 2015.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested Subba Rao. The prosecution proved the charges against Subba Rao in the court resulting in the judge sentencing him for 10-year imprisonment. District SP L Subba Rayudu lauded the public prosecutor and the police team involved in the investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick