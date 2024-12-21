Tirupati: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

Tirupati: The POCSO court in Nellore has sentenced Dandolu Subba Rao (32) with 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 22,000 for raping a minor girl. The court also sentenced three others, who were involved in the case.

According to prosecution, convict D Subba Rao is working in a fertiliser shop in Jayampu village in Balayapalli mandal. The victim is studying 10th class and lives in a village near Jayampu. He took the girl away from the village after luring her with marriage promise and raped her with the help of three others in 2015.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested Subba Rao. The prosecution proved the charges against Subba Rao in the court resulting in the judge sentencing him for 10-year imprisonment. District SP L Subba Rayudu lauded the public prosecutor and the police team involved in the investigation.