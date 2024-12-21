Live
- HC orders immediate release of CT Ravi, BJP workers celebrate
- Cops nab fraudster who leased house to 22 people in Bengaluru
- 32K acres of Waqf lands encroached: Abdul Aziz
- AP always stands as a beacon of innovation: CII Chairman
- Gokulam sheds beneficial for dairy farmers: Collector Sumit
- Second abandoned Shiv temple discovered
- CM for speedy disposal of cases, says Anitha
- Chandrababu envisions financial independence of women: Bhuvaneswari
- Cong MLAs protest at MP Assembly premises
- Velagapudi: Labour minister wants to transfer corrupt officials
Just In
Tirupati: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor
Tirupati: The POCSO court in Nellore has sentenced Dandolu Subba Rao (32) with 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 22,000 for raping a minor girl....
Tirupati: The POCSO court in Nellore has sentenced Dandolu Subba Rao (32) with 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 22,000 for raping a minor girl. The court also sentenced three others, who were involved in the case.
According to prosecution, convict D Subba Rao is working in a fertiliser shop in Jayampu village in Balayapalli mandal. The victim is studying 10th class and lives in a village near Jayampu. He took the girl away from the village after luring her with marriage promise and raped her with the help of three others in 2015.
Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested Subba Rao. The prosecution proved the charges against Subba Rao in the court resulting in the judge sentencing him for 10-year imprisonment. District SP L Subba Rayudu lauded the public prosecutor and the police team involved in the investigation.