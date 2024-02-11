Tirupati: Master training prog for EROs, AROs from Feb 13 says Collector Lakshmisha

Live
District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the master training programme for election returning officers (EROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) will be held from February 13 to March 1.
Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the master training programme for election returning officers (EROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) will be held from February 13 to March 1. He directed the officials concerned to dispose of all pending applications regarding form 6, 7 and 8 relating to the revision of voters list.
Speaking to the officials after a video conference on the election preparedness conducted by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Saturday, the Collector said that every application on form 6, 7 and 8 should be disposed of after thorough scrutiny. The process of E-voter identity cards generation, printing and delivery should be completed in time. Steps should be taken to ensure all facilities in every polling centre.
There should be ramp arrangement, toilets, drinking water facility, internet network and connectivity facilities among others should be provided. The Collector told the CEO that complete responsibility will be taken in coordinating all election staff and will conduct the elections smoothly.
Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, DRO Penchala Kishore, EVM nodal officer D Kodandaramai Reddy, returning officers Nishanth Reddy, Ravisankar Reddy and others were present.