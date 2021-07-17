Top
Tirupati: Mayor Sirisha inaugurates Ayush medical camp

Mayor Dr Sirisha distributing medicines to people at a free medical camp held at Annarao Circle in Tirupati on Friday.
Tirupati: Mayor Dr Sirisha said Ayush services during pandemic period played a crucial role in containing virus spread and sought the public to be aware of Corona third wave.

Inaugurating one-day free medical camp jointly organised by Ayush Department and National Medical Association at Annarao Circle here on Friday, she said Ayuvedic medicine was effectively working as preventive medicine for Corona and the government was spending lakhs of rupees on Ayurveda medicine for the safety of people. She wanted all people to be cautious about the third wave which might be deadlier than other variants. Later, she distributed the medicines to those persons who attended the programme.

Corporator Sekhar Reddy, SV Ayruveda College Principal Dr Murali Krishna, RMO Dr Prabhavathi and others were present.

