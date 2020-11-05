Tirupati: MCT decides to collect user charges from walkers in municipal parks

Tirupati: Denizens of Tirupati city are opposing the decision of MCT which collects user charges for entry in Municipal Parks and door to door waste collection. Many of the denizens used to go to Prakasam Municipal Park for walking which was a major recreation place at Tirumala Bypass road in the city. Now that the chapter has ended, if anybody wants to go walk in Municipal Park they must pay a user charge. The civic body decided to collect money from walkers for the use of park walking tracks.t

It may be noted that recently Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has modernised the park with all amenities at a cost of Rs 15 crores. In view of that Commissioner banned free entry into the park and fixed tickets for all the visitors as well as walkers too. This issue affected around 1500 walkers who were walking in the park regularly for the last many years. Walkers and other locals are strongly opposing the official's decision and fired on staff who are collecting the charges from walkers.

On Thursday, on this issue city Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leaders and few locals staged a protest in front of Municipal Park and demanded to drop the decision which is collecting charges from walkers. They said collecting of Rs 100 per month and Rs 1000 per annum from the walkers is business, providing health infrastructure and good atmosphere is the responsibility of the civic body.

Similarly, many residents in dwelling areas are also opposing the user charges Rs 30 collection from each household for waste management. Officials are saying that waste collection charges are collecting from residents according to solid waste management 2015 rules only.

On these two issues few residents expressed their dissatisfaction over the officials' attitude. A resident of SivaJyothi Nagar R Ravi (40) said that I used to walk always in Municipal Park for the last many years, now officials implemented a new rule that I have to pay Rs 100 per month for walking. It is too much, officials can collect entry from visitors who are using the park for recreation".

A resident from Khadi Colony, N Srija (35) expressed her anger on officials' decision and asked to withdraw the decision which is collecting user charges at municipal park for walking as well as for collecting garbage from households.