Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar takes charge as TTD chairman

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has assumed the position of the new chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday. He officially took charge as TTD Chairman at 11:44 AM at Tirumala temple. Following this, a media conference is scheduled to be held at Annamayya Bhavan at 12:30 PM.



Before taking charge, Bhumana started his day by leaving his home in Padmavatipuram at 9 AM and performing a special pooja at Gunta Gangamma temple. He then participated in the Gopuja program at Alipiri. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi welcomed Bhumana upon his arrival at Tirumala from Alipiri at 11:44 AM, Bhumana was sworn in as the TTD Chairman at Tirumala Temple.

To mark the occasion of Bhumana taking on his new responsibilities, his supporters organized a large-scale flexi in the city of Tirupati.