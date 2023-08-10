Live
Just In
Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar takes charge as TTD chairman
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy officially took charge as TTD Chairman at 11:44 AM at Tirumala temple. Following this, a media conference is scheduled to be held at Annamayya Bhavan at 12:30 PM.
Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has assumed the position of the new chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday. He officially took charge as TTD Chairman at 11:44 AM at Tirumala temple. Following this, a media conference is scheduled to be held at Annamayya Bhavan at 12:30 PM.
Before taking charge, Bhumana started his day by leaving his home in Padmavatipuram at 9 AM and performing a special pooja at Gunta Gangamma temple. He then participated in the Gopuja program at Alipiri. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi welcomed Bhumana upon his arrival at Tirumala from Alipiri at 11:44 AM, Bhumana was sworn in as the TTD Chairman at Tirumala Temple.
To mark the occasion of Bhumana taking on his new responsibilities, his supporters organized a large-scale flexi in the city of Tirupati.