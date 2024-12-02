Tirupati MP calls for South India-based Parliamentary Sessions

Tirupati: Tirupati MP and YSRCP leader Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has urged the Central government to consider holding parliamentary sessions in South India, citing extreme weather and pollution in New Delhi as significant hindrances to effective proceedings.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Dr Gurumoorthy highlighted the benefits of decentralising sessions, including improved productivity and strengthened national integration. He referenced Dr BR Ambedkar’s writings on linguistic states and a 1968 private member’s bill by Prakash Vir Shastri advocating the same proposal.

The MP noted that the climate in South India, free from the extreme heat, cold and humidity that often plague Delhi, could create a conducive environment for smoother parliamentary operations. He also pointed out the hazardous air pollution during Delhi’s winters as a pressing health concern.

Currently, the Parliament convenes in Delhi for three annual sessions: the Budget Session (January to April), Monsoon Session (July-August) and Winter Session (November-December). Southern MPs, cutting across party lines, have repeatedly demanded hosting at least one session in the southern region.

The proposal has gained traction, with Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Bhongir expressing support. Dr Gurumoorthy has announced plans to push the issue during the ongoing Winter Session, having already submitted notices to raise it during Zero Hour. He also promoted the idea on social media, calling it a step towards fostering unity and inclusivity.