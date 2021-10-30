Tirupati: Pact with Microsoft to make 1.62 lakh students job-ready

Tirupati: AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said that AP will become the preferred destination for all recruitment companies once the 1.62 lakh students get Microsoft certification. The MoU with IT giant Microsoft to train the students in the state in 40 identified skills in the next two years to get their certification was a major initiative.

He addressed the media at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) here on Friday along with vice-chancellor Prof D Jamuna, APSCHE vice-chairman Prof K Rama Mohan Rao and NAAC advisor Sujatha P Shanbhag from Bengaluru, Prof Reddy said that the identification of students will be completed by November-end following which they can write the certification examination free of cost and get the valuable certificate which is considered as a passport to the jobs.

He added that about 2,000 poor meritorious students in the state can get admission in reputed private educational institutions following the path-breaking decision of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to make them fill 35 per cent quota seats through EAPCET counselling.

The state government has been laying emphasis on enhancing academic standards in higher education institutions and decided to close down those colleges which are maintaining poor standards. The Chief Minister has instructed to cancel affiliation to such institutions. Every college and university should go for NAAC accreditation in the next three years and failing to do so means they will have to be closed.

Prof Reddy added that APSCHE will give grading to all higher education institutions. Institutions with poor grading will be given time to perform or perish.

Three universities, JNTU, Anantapur, Vikrama Simhapuri and Krishna University, in the state were not NAAC accredited so far and they were asked to apply before March for that. The pending recruitment process in universities will be taken up soon and 2022 will be a game changer for higher education institutions in the state.

Rector Prof D Sarada and registrar Prof DM Mamatha were also present.