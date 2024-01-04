Tirupati: Protest to continue till demands are met, say Anganwadi staff

Tirupati : Intensifying their 23 day-long agitation across the State, Anganwadi workers and helpers staged a massive dharna at all the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Leaders of various Opposition parties and trade unions joined the protest, expressing their support to the Anganwadi workers and helpers, who have been participating in the strike for the last 23 days, demanding the government to increase their wages, here in Tirupati.

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers union district secretary Vanisri criticised the State government for bringing pressure on Anganwadi workers to withdraw their strike.

She said Anganwadis will not fear and will step up the protest and continue the strike till the government accept all their demands, including increasing their salary to Rs 26,000.

District secretary P Murali, IFTU district secretary R Hari Krishna and CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali flayed the government for threatening Anganwadis of removing them from the job if they did not join duties on January 5.

The 1.3 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers are not afraid of the government ultimatum and will continue the strike till the government accept their demands. The leaders said that YSRCP leaders including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers were busy in finalising candidates for parliament and Assembly seats and least bothered in solving Anganwadi’s problems.

They warned the government that it will face serious consequences if the Anganwadi’s problems are not solved. In Rayachoti, the Anganwadi workers and helper staged a protest on Wednesday. Tense situation prevailed for some time when Anganwadi workers tried to barge in to the Collectorate. Police arrested many leaders as precautionary measure.