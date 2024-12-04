  • Menu
Tirupati: Railways enforces safety rules for Sabarimala pilgrims

Tirupati: Director of Tirupati railway station K Satyanarayana announced that the South Central Railway is operating special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims.

While these services aim to facilitate the convenience of devotees, he emphasised the importance of adhering to safety protocols to ensure a secure travel experience.

He highlighted that lighting camphor, offering aartis, burning incense sticks or sambrani and using inflammable substances within railway premises or trains are strictly prohibited. Such actions are punishable offenses under the Railway Act of 1989. Violators could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine or both.

To enforce these regulations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Commercial Department are conducting extensive inspections. Passengers are urged to cooperate and strictly follow safety guidelines. “We request all passengers to adhere to these regulations for their own safety and that of others”, said Satyanarayana.

