Tirupati: Rally for increasing voting percentage flagged off

Tirupati: In an effort to increase voting percentage in the Tirupati Parliament byelection for which polling is scheduled on April 17, a bike rally was held under the aegis of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) here on Monday for creating awareness among the people in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha who participated in the 30 km rally, said that efforts were on through various awareness programmes in the city to increase the voting percentage in the ensuing byelection.

Despite totally an urban constituency and high literacy percentage, the Tirupati Assembly constituency recorded only a moderate 66 per cent polling, he said and sought the voters in the pilgrim city to realise the value of vote and exercise their franchise without fail this time to see Tirupati record 100 per cent polling to be a model for other constituencies.

Girisha flagged off the rally at SV University Tarakarama stadium , which passed through main roads before winding up in the same stadium where the bike rally started.