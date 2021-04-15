Tirupati: Ratna Prabha slams Congress for using Ambedkar's name for Dalit votes

Tirupati: BJP nominee for Tirupati Parliament byelection K Ratna Prabha said that the Congress meted out a raw deal to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar but the same party after his death used his name for the sake of Dalit votes to remain in power.

Speaking after paying rich floral tributes to Ambedkar statue near RTC Central Bus Station here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday, the BJP leader without mincing words said that it was the Congress which saw Ambedkar defeated in the election unable to digest his growing popularity and even the then Congress government at the Centre went to the extent not bearing the air expense for carrying the mortal remains of Ambedkar from Delhi to Mumbai for final rites.

Thanks to some good Samaritans the body was brought by air to Mumbai, she said.

The same party started chanting Ambedkar mantra for the sake of the votes, she said adding that with almost all the parties and leaders for the past sixty years are only keen using Ambedkar name only for getting votes and were not sincere in promoting his ideals and fulfilling his aspirations. But the BJP is committed to his principals while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a series of initiatives to cherish his memory and also following his path through his 'Sab ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas' an inclusive approach covering all the sections of the people to take them on the path of development with no discrimination of anyone.

Further, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after coming to power declared the places connected with Ambedkar including his birth place in Madhya Pradesh, his residence in Mumbai, the house he stayed for education, Nagpur and also the residence in London and also near Columbian University as national properties for development them as a memorials as fitting and everlasting tributes to the great man Ambedkar.

Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar, she said as an architect of the Indian Constitution he was responsible for framing Directive Principles of State policies directing them to work for the welfare of people including children, women, aged, workers etc. and also Fundamental Rights providing the much needed freedom, including freedom of speechPrime Minister Modi also introduced the Bheem app in memory of Ambedkar to promote digital transactions and also set up five Buddhist schools, a national institute of resources in memory of Ambedkar, who embraced Buddhism along with a big contingent of his followers. Later, Ratna Prabha welcomed 130 TDP activists from Jeevakona, MR Palli and other localities who quit the party to join BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, she said BJP is the only party committed to wellbeing of all sections of the society and wanted the youth to play proactive role in building the state. BJP state chief Somu Veerraju said 22 YSRCP MPs proved no use in taking up the cause of the state.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar and others are among those who garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and recalled his outstanding contribution to the country.