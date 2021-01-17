Tirupati: Ruia Hospital, SV Medical College to get facelift

Tirupati: The 60-year-old SV Medical College (SVMC) and SVR Ruia Government General Hospital will soon have new facilities to meet the growing requirements of the region. Both the hospitals will undergo a makeover and will have modern corporate look.



The state government in principle has approved Rs 400 crore for the facelift of the hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. During the last six decades, the undergraduate seats and postgraduate seats in SVMC have increased and currently there are 200 MBBS seats and 125 PG seats.

Similarly, the 1020-bed Ruia teaching hospital is unable to accommodate the increasing inflow of patients. The casualty and various other wings were not adequately supporting the requirements.

Similarly, the college could not offer super speciality course till now as it failed to fulfil certain requirements like super speciality block etc. In view of these, the government decided to upgrade the facilities at both the college and teaching hospital which will also pave the way for getting required approvals to start super speciality courses.

Under the proposed plan, 18 existing buildings will be retained based on their condition and utilities. While another 32 buildings will be renovated as per the requirements.

In addition, 28 new buildings will be newly built. They include the hospital building, super speciality hospital building, TB and IDH blocks, Laboratories and museums in medical college, medical education department, central workshop, etc. Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Executive Engineer P Dhananjaya Reddy told The Hans India that initially new blocks for college and hospital will be built. After getting the additional funds hostels and staff quarters will also be constructed.

Except three departments all other departments will be shifted to the new block.

He explained that for the hospital, a new block with G+5 is proposed while for the college G+3 block will come up separately. The existing G+1 college library will have two additional floors with which the total area will become 5200 sqm. To accommodate the increasing number of students, a new lecture theatre complex with a G+3 floors will come up with 320-seater capacity in each theatre. The college will also get new laboratories. Besides, an examination hall with 260 seating capacity, sports complex, including swimming pool, canteen building for patients and staff modern mortuary are also proposed for construction. Dhananjaya Reddy said works are likely to begin in three months.