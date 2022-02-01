Tirupati: Ruling party leaders hail CM's decision

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP at last began a counter attack to silence the protests in some districts against the creation of new districts and also the proposed district headquarters.

In Chittoor district, a rally led by local MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy was taken out in Vayalpadu on Monday supporting the government's decision to create new Annamayya district with Rayachoti (Kadapa district) as its headquarters which triggered protests in Madanapalli and also in Rajampeta area (in Kadapa district).

The big rally which took off at Degree College Circle passed through RTC bus stand and culminated in a gathering at Gandhi statue in the town where Palabhishekam was performed to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a mark of hailing the government decision to make Rayachoti as district headquarters to the proposed Annamayya district. It may be noted here that in the proposed Annamayya district three Assembly constituencies in Chittoor district including Tamballapalli, Piler (previously Vayalpadu) and Madanapalli in Chittoor district were included.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ramachandra Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is keen on taking the administration nearer to the people decided to reorganise the present 13 districts to bring in 26 districts in the State and it is not wise to oppose the much useful path breaking initiative.

He urged his partymen not to fall prey to the disinformation campaign by the vested interests against the government move and stand behind the government to see the creation of 26 districts go smoothly for the development of the State.

YSR Trade Union Council (YSRTUC) State secretary N Raja Reddy said the Chief Minister took a daring decision in the interest of people at large and it is the bounden duty of every party activist to stand behind Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and support the decision of Rayachoti as district head quarters of Annamayya district.

APMDC Director Harish Reddy, party leaders Mohammad Rafi, Chinna Yellappa, Jayanna and others also present.