Tirupati: SCR develops integrated online monitoring of LHB coaches

Tirupati: South Central Railway developed integrated online monitoring of LHB coaches (Linke Hofmann Busch) while on run which enhances the safety of train movements and helps in avoiding enroute coach detachments. This will also extend the life of rolling stock parts. The in-house team of Tirupati Coaching Depot has developed this first of its kind new software prototype.

This will continuously measure and record data points for online monitoring of Axle Box Bearings and Wheel Slide Protection Device (WSPD) by making use of the Data Analytics. It will monitor the WSPD and axle box temperature of coaches continuously through mobile application and alerts in case any fault is noticed for timely preventive corrective action.

Presently, the WSP system is being examined during primary maintenance. But several faults can happen while the train is on run which can lead to wheel shelling which in turn causes several other problems such as spring breakage, grease oozing etc. Similarly, the monitoring of hot axle box bearing temperature enables detection of bearings presenting a risk of failure.

The new software can effectively address these problems and analyses from various angles. Any abnormalities noticed in both during the static and dynamic condition of the coach are immediately replicated in mobile application, so that immediate preventive action can be taken to avoid unusual occurrences.

It costs around Rs 2,000 only and consists of a printed circuit board (PCB), micro controller, LDR sensors, temperature sensors and Wi-fi Router with power supply. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the team of officers and staff of Tirupati Coaching depot for implementing the out of the box idea with minimal cost.